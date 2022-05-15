CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — A home in Harnett County, North Carolina, was sprayed with bullets in a drive-by incident on Sunday, authorities said, the second time the home on Highway 27 near Cameron has been hit this year. authorities said.

No one was hurt in the early morning shooting.

Officials released a video of the original drive-by shooting on Jan. 8 that injured a woman and left several bullet holes in the home. Two women and two children were in the home at the time, and one of the women was hit in her face by gunfire and taken to the hospital, deputies said.

In the video of the first shooting, a car can be seen driving by the home and gunfire can be heard coming from the car. At least 12 shots could be heard in the short video clip.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-893-0140.