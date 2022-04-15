CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chapel Hill Police Department said a 9-year-old’s call notifying them of a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon quickly turned into an in-depth investigation.

Police said they responded to a call at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday to Dickens Court in Chapel Hill to put out a vehicle fire.

But upon arrival, the call turned into a death investigation.

“It’s a car that’s on fire right now, somebody might be in there but it just might be on fire,” the child said in the 911 call that was released to CBS 17. “It just popped, then it just went on fire.”

CBS 17 reached out to officials for more details, but the town’s information officer, Alex Carrasquillo, said no further information is available at this time.

The 911 call also had an older woman speak in the interaction.

“We (are) out at the playground at Dobbins Hills and we heard a great big pop,” she said. “We’re standing across the parking lot from Dobbins Hills…and we got up to see where the sound was coming from and it’s a car in the parking lot on fire. I’ve never seen that before.”

Upon arrival, after taking the 9-year-old’s car, who identified himself as nine years old on the phone, police confirmed a burned body was found inside the car.

This is an ongoing investigation and the article will be updated.