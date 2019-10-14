Bus Tracker App now available for Virginia school district parents

Parents of Roanoke City Public Schools students will now be able to track their students buses using the Durham Bus Tracker App, according to the RCPS website.

The app is available for free and allows parents to see the scheduled arrival time of each stop in near real-time by reading the bus’ GPS signals.

The app requires a student’s ID number to ensure only parents/guardians can view it, and is entirely voluntary.

The company is still working to add a few final features – like cell phone notifications – but the app is available for Apple, Google, and a standard web browser.

This comes after some RCPS parents have voiced concerns about recent late bus arrivals.