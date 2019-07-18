Busch Gardens extends its free military veterans admission offer

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Busch Gardens Williamsburg announced on Tuesday that it is extending its special military veterans promotion through the end of July.

U.S. veterans and three of their guests can enjoy a one-day free admission to the amusement park.

The offer started on May 20 and was supposed to end on July 15, but Busch Gardens says if you got free tickets during the original promotion, you now have until July 31 to use them.

Former service members must provide a military ID.

For more information, click here.

Busch Gardens also has a program for active duty members. To learn more about that program, click here.