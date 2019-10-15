Businesses hire seasonal employees to accommodate “Myrtle Beach’s full-time resort”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – ‘Tis the season for holiday.. hiring. Come November and December lines will begin to wrap around stores and holiday steals fill shopping bags.. but first, businesses need seasonal employees to control the crowds.

Local Myrtle Beach businesses are now preparing their stores for big holiday crowds. One general manager commented that with each holiday season the area increasingly looks more like a “full-time resort.”

Grocery stores, indoor entertainment venues, retail and department stores have started posting applications and interviewing candidates for seasonal employment positions.

Some businesses are hiring anywhere from five to ten seasonal employees. Others say they plan to double their amount of staff.

Movie theaters like Grand 14 Cinema in The Market Common plan to raise employment to fifty-five workers on payroll this holiday season.

Grand 14 Cinema General Manager, Duane Farmer, has been in Myrtle Beach since the late 80’s and said he continues to see the number of families and people coming to the movies during the holidays grow.

It’s a family tradition for a lot of people and Farmer said it keeps his largest theater in the cinema of 300 seats full.

“You have all the family coming in town to visit and where I normally have one or two couples now I have a family of eight to twelve,” Farmer said.

Some big retail stores like Target plan to hire nearly 125,000 in-store workers, hiring more seasonal workers this 2019 holiday season than last year.

Grocery stores like The Fresh Market said each of their store will be hiring five to ten employees across all departments- front of the store, deli, and meat.

Both Tanger Outlets have nearly 40 positions open online right now and the General Manager Tammy Cox told News13 the number of job postings continue to grow everyday.

Local businesses also told News13 they expect the holiday crowds to start picking up as early as the end of October.

Some retailers and stores have available jobs on their websites below: