MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Happy Saturday everyone! We are starting off on the cool side this morning. We will see partly cloudy skies today across the area. Cooler than we’ve been in a while. Highs along the coast will be in the low 50s. Highs in the Pee Dee will be a few degrees warmer, as you all will top out in the mid 50s.

Tonight we will see clouds increase. This will be a sign of the weather conditions for Sunday. A pretty robust low pressure will move through the area. This will give us some much needed rainfall. In fact this could be the most rainfall we’ve seen with one storm in quite some time. Most areas will wake up to rain, and that rain will stick around much of Sunday into Sunday night. We will likely see pockets of heavier rain as well. Sunday will be a washout. Highs along the coastal areas will warm into the mid 60s. Pee Dee you will be stuck in the 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the 50s both days. Wednesday brings our next chance of rainfall. Again, we could see a good dose of rain on Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm as well. Most all locations in our area will be in the mid to upper 60s.

After Wednesday’s rain we start to cool back off.