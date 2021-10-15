Camera catches Florida home intruder undoing pants before entering child’s bedroom

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Pasco County, Florida, have identified a man accused of breaking into a family’s home and entering a minor’s room after undoing his pants early Thursday morning.

Thomas Marnets, 52, of Longwood (Photo courtesy of Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

Thomas Marnets, 52, allegedly broke into the home around 1 a.m. while security cameras recorded, and walked into a child’s bedroom while undoing his pants.

Homeowner Jacqueline Eisinga said she woke up and instantly knew that something was wrong.

“I turned and saw my daughter’s door open and I was like, no, no, no, her room is never open,” Eisinga said.

Security camera video from inside her home shows Marnets enter the girl’s bedroom, come out and appear to start taking off his pants. Eisinga screamed and he ran.

“The person literally ran. Like, I watched him run right past,” said Eisinga.

That’s when her husband Daniel Roles woke up.

“So, I got woken up to my wife screaming my daughter’s name. Somebody was in our house,” Roles said.

He immediately started chasing the man.

“I went and saw my garage door was open, my side door was broken and my gate was open. I just walked around my house and I didn’t see anybody out. I came back in and I called 911,” Roles said.

When he looked at the security video, he knew it could have ended much worse.

“It gives me the goosebumps man. It’s supposed to be a safe place and this guy is in my house snooping around my kids and family,” Roles said.

News of the home invasion spread quickly around the neighborhood and people who live in the area are now on high alert.

Shron Porter lives nearby with her daughter and young cousin. She’s taken a close look at the security video and isn’t taking any chances.

“I’m glad I got the dogs in the garage. So that way I don’t have to worry about that. If somebody does walk up, they are going to alert me and let me know. So I get up every time. “

Marnets was identified by multiple people, including his boss and sister, after the sheriff’s office put the video of the intrusion on Facebook, according to the sheriff’s office. He was later arrested on one count of burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Deputies said Marnets and the victims do not appear to know each other.