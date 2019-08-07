Camp Lejeune Marine to meet FBI agent who saved his life in kidnapping case

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) A Camp Lejeune Marine will reunite with an FBI agent who saved his life in a 1997 kidnapping case, officials said.

According to Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, U.S. Marine Cpl. Stewart Rembert is scheduled to attend FBI Special Agent Troy Sowers retirement ceremony as a special guest Friday at the FBI Field Office in Knoxville, Tennessee.

In one of Sowers’ first cases as a new field agent, he rescued days-old Rembert from a kidnapping in 1997, officials said.

Officials said that Rembert was kidnapped from a hospital in Tacoma, Washington by a woman impersonating a nurse who took him from his parents.

Sowers discovered Rembert days later in a box behind a dumpster, officials said.

Sowers invited Rembert to his retirement to meet for the first time.

“I have never met this guy, never got to thank him for saving my life,” said Rembert. I’m a United States Marine. Getting my Eagle, Globe and Anchor was the best thing that happened to me and it wouldn’t have been possible if I wasn’t found.”

Rembert is a motor vehicle technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.