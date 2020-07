HORRY CO., SC (WBTW) – Police are searching for a person caught on porch cam in an arrea off of Dongola Highway.

Horry County Police say they want the person in connection with a trespassing incident in the area.

A Ring surveillance video of the subject was captured.

Anyone with information about the incident or subject involved is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Police remind community members to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity – see something, say something.