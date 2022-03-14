MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This year marks the 61st annual CanAm Days hosted by the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. The event was cancelled the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Karen Riordan, the president and CEO of the MBACC said, “we thought it was really important that we bring the celebration back, to say thank you to the Canadians that are here.”

For 8 days, from March 14th to March 20th, Canadians who are visiting can get discounts to local stores and restaurants, as well as participate in events.

Visitors from Canada make up 3% of the visiting population, according to Riordan.

“They’re a very very important market for us and again there has always just been a special bond between our two countries and between this particular area and Canadians”, she said.

Donald Harris, a visitor from Montreal said, “I love myrtle beach. I love to golf, I love the beach, and I the people. The people are so nice and friendly”.

Karen Riordan believed those are some of the characteristics myrtle beach is known for.

She said, “I think that’s part of our DNA here in myrtle beach anyway, just to be very open and welcoming and to be very hospitable to people”.

Having regular visitors from Canada helps our economy, too.

Riordan said, “{it’s} certainly a boost to our local economy, they’re out and about, many of them again are doing rentals or staying in our hotels, they’re eating out they’re visiting attractions, they’re shopping”.

March 14, 2022 – Welcome Reception, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

March 15, 2022 – Can-Am Party on the Plaza 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

March 17 – 19, 2022 – 33rd Annual Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show

March 18 – 20, 2022 – Myrtle Beach Pelicans season kick-off Fireworks Extravaganza, St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival, Vintage Market Days of Coastal Carolina, and Cheer Ltd. Nationals at Can-Am.