Candlelight rosary vigil to be held in memory of PFC Hancher

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – While the Horry County community continues to mourn the loss of Private First Class Jacob Hancher, a candlelight Vigil has been planned to honor his memory.

A candlelight and rosary vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church in Conway.

Those who wish to participate in the vigil are asked to bring their own rosary, candle and chair.

PFC Hancher lost his life while in the line of duty on Saturday. He was responding to a call for a domestic violence incident when he and another officer were shot. The other officer survived after being shot in the leg.

