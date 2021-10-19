Candlelight vigil in Marion honors those affected by domestic violence

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Several dozen people turned out Tuesday evening in Marion for a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to victims and survivors of domestic violence.

The “Bringing Light Into Darkness” event was hosted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Pee Dee Coalition. Many of those who attended wore purple ribbons, which are common as a symbol during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

October was first declared as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month across the United States in 1989.

“Thank you to all who joined us today for a moving tribute to those affected by domestic violence,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on its Facebook page.

Anyone with questions about domestic violence can talk to a victims advocate with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office by calling 843-423-8389.