Canned cranberry sauce, green bean casserole among least popular Thanksgiving foods, survey says

(CNN/WBTW) – A new survey reveals the least popular items at the thanksgiving dinner table.

First off, the online Harris Poll of more than 2,000 adults found 68 percent of Americans secretly dislike a classic thanksgiving food — yet they eat it anyway out of tradition.

Here’s the breakdown:

29 percent of people dislike canned cranberry sauce but reluctantly eat it anyway.

24 percent do the same for green bean casserole.

22 percent eat sweet potatoes or sweet potato casserole even though they don’t like it.

21 percent eat pumpkin pie but don’t enjoy it.

And 19 percent don’t even like turkey, but eat it anyway.

Speaking of canned cranberry sauce, the poll also found nearly half of Americans say it is — quote — “disgusting.”