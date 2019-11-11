Canned cranberry sauce, green bean casserole among least popular Thanksgiving foods, survey says

News
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN/WBTW) – A new survey reveals the least popular items at the thanksgiving dinner table.

First off, the online Harris Poll of more than 2,000 adults found 68 percent of Americans secretly dislike a classic thanksgiving food — yet they eat it anyway out of tradition.

Here’s the breakdown:

  • 29 percent of people dislike canned cranberry sauce but reluctantly eat it anyway.
  • 24 percent do the same for green bean casserole.
  • 22 percent eat sweet potatoes or sweet potato casserole even though they don’t like it.
  • 21 percent eat pumpkin pie but don’t enjoy it.
  • And 19 percent don’t even like turkey, but eat it anyway.

Speaking of canned cranberry sauce, the poll also found nearly half of Americans say it is — quote — “disgusting.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story