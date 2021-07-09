Capitol Riots: Accused leader of NC Proud Boys requesting release from federal custody pending trial

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Lawyers for a Kernersville man, accused of being a leader of the North Carolina chapter of the Proud Boys, are asking a judge to let him out of federal custody pending his trial for the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

Charles Donohoe, a Marine veteran, is charged with helping plan the attack on the capitol.

Prosecutors have released videos they said show the Forsyth County man, along with hundreds of others, pushing their way up the stairs of the Capitol and past the police.

In the same video you see New York Proud Boys member Dominic Pezzola carrying a police riot shield up the stairs.

“Did you steal a riot shield?” a man asks in another video released by prosecutors.

In that video, investigators said Donohe and Pezzola are shown carrying the riot shield through the crowd, just minutes after they stole it from a Capitol Police Officer.

At 2:11 p.m. that afternoon, investigators said Pezzola used the shield to smash open the windows of the capitol and allowed a flood of rioters through the opening and into the Capitol building.

Lawyers for Donohoe said the feds haven’t provided ample evidence that Donohoe helped plan the attack.

They also argue there’s no evidence that Donohoe ever even entered the building.

Prosecutors have argued that Donohoe, who is allegedly a high-ranking Lieutenant in the Proud Boys, could incite more violence in the future.

Oath Keeper Wants Charges Dropped

Meanwhile, another North Carolina resident is asking for charges to be dropped.

Lawyers for former High Point Police Officer Laura Steele have asked the courts to include her in a motion to dismiss.

A fellow alleged co-conspirator has filed a motion for dismissal.

Steele, according to prosecutors, is a member of the paramilitary group the Oath Keepers.

They argue Steele, along with several others, snaked their way through the crowd up the steps of the Capitol using a military “stack” formation.

Defense attorneys argue that federal investigators haven’t proven the Oath Keepers were trespassing during an “official proceeding.”

Steele’s own brother, Grayson Young, has already pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against her.

A judge has set two trial dates for the Oath Keepers, one in January and one in April of next year.