Captured: Man accused of walking off work detail in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A minimum security prisoner accused of walking away from a work detail is back in custody. Richard Alexander Mundy was captured by deputies in Randolph County, according to the NC Department of Public Safety.

Investigators say Mundy was working at an off-prison assignment when he allegedly stole a dump truck in Scotland County while his supervisor wasn’t looking.

Mundy was serving a sentence for a 2004 conviction for robbery with a dangerous weapon in Randolph County, according to the NCDPS. His projected release was August 2025.

According to the NCDPS, Mundy has had 18 infractions since being locked up, including for fighting, disobeying orders, and “unauthorized leave,” substance possession, gambling, and selling or misusing medication. He was considered a “minimum custody offender.”

When asked if it was common for the job worksites to only have one supervisor, the NCDPS told News13 it does not comment on security issues.