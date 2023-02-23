CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — One person was killed and a portion of Highway 165 in Ravenel was closed Wednesday evening after a car and an Amtrak passenger train collided, authorities said.

It happened at about 8:20 p.m. near Robinson Street, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities have not identified the person killed in the crash.

WSAV in Savannah reported that Mayor Van Johnson was on the train but was not injured.

The train stopped on the tracks with no serious damage reported, authorities said.

Drivers were asked to find alternate routes.