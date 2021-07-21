Vehicle catches on fire after striking tree in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue Crews battled a vehicle fire Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck a tree, according to HCFR.

Around 2:55 a.m., crews were sent to the area of North Highway 57 near the state line for a vehicle vs. tree collision, according to HCFR.

After striking the tree, the vehicle caught on fire, according to HCFR. The fire was put out and no injuries have been reported.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.