MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were injured after a car crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the crash happened on 17 Bypass near Harrison Boulevard. Three cars were involved in the crash.

Three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Several lanes in both directions are shut down while crews work to clear the scene.

