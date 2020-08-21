Car crashes into NMB ice cream and candy shop

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach crews are responding after a car drove into a building Friday morning, according to Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer.

The car crashed into the Sugar Life Ice Cream and Candy Bar in North Myrtle Beach at 6:30 a.m., according to authorities.

One person from the car sustained minor injuries, and another occupant has a possible broken ankle, said authorities.

News13 is sending crews to the scene. Count on us for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: