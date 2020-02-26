Car crashes into pole, causes power outage for hundreds in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A car crashed into a utility pole on Tuesday night causing hundreds in the Conway area to lose power.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the area of Four Mile Road and Silver Peak Drive at about 5:37 p.m. for a vehicle vs. utility pole crash.



One person was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to HCFR.

An outage map for Horry Electric Cooperative shows 769 members without service in the area of the crash as of 8 p.m. For updates on outages, check here.

