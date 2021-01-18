Car drives into Little River Lifequest Swim and Fitness building early Monday

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Crews are on scene after a car drove into a building in Little River Monday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Around 5:41 HCFR crews were dispatched to a building on Spa Drive after a car drove into it. Lifequest Swim and Fitness confirmed the building was their sales office.

Photo courtesy of Kelly Barwick

Horry County Code Enforcement will be assessing damage to the building and the Department of Public Safety will be on scene and investigating, according to HCFR.

There are no reported injuries at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

