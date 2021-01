NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A car ended up in a pond in North Myrtle Beach on Monday night.

It happened in front of the Friendly’s at 210 Hwy 17 N. A city spokesperson said it involved a man and his dog. No one was hurt.

A News13 photographer captured images of what appeared to be the car floating in the pond.

It’s not clear what led to the incident.