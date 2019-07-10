Live Now
Car fire reported at Mellow Mushroom in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A fire damaged three cars parked at the Mellow Mushroom in Myrtle Beach.

According to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the fire rescue department, the fire started with the middle car and spread to two others. All occupants were inside the restaurant at the time.

21st Avenue North was still shut down from Seaboard Street and Greens Boulevard as of 4:45 p.m., but is expected to open soon, Evans said.

