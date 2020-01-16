Car hits elementary school bus with 34 students onboard on Hwy 9 Biz; 4 injured

LORIS AREA, SC (WBTW) – An elementary school bus carrying 34 students was hit by a car on Highway 9 this afternoon.

The crash happened at about 2:55 p.m. in the Loris area, according to Lisa Bourcier with Horry County School.

Specifically, the crash is reported to have happened on SC9 Business near Springfield Church Road. Please avoid the area if possible.

Four people with injuries have been taken to area hospitals. One student on the bus was sent with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

In the vehicle that hit the bus, one adult and two children were transported with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

News13 is sending a crew to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News13 on wbtw.com for updates as we work to gather more information.