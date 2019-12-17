Car playing loud children’s music could be linked to Jacksonville kids’ disappearance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have passed the two-day mark in their search for two children last seen at their home Sunday.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said both parents were home when 6-year-old Braxton Williams and 5-year-old Bri’ya Williams disappeared from their Paradise Village mobile home around 11:30 a.m.

Crews have searched over 430 homes in 130 acres and 20 bodies of water over the past two days, but have yet to establish any leads, officials said.

Sheriff Williams said there is “no indication” any family member is involved in the children’s disappearance, but added that they haven’t ruled anything out.

“The family has been and remains cooperative,” Williams said. “Right now everything is an option.”

At a press conference Tuesday, Jacksonville officials said they were looking for a four-door white vehicle that was playing “loud children’s music” and was spotted in the neighborhood where they disappeared.

Investigators suspect a white male may have been driving the vehicle.

The sheriff is urging everyone in the area to report any lead they may have, encouraging everyone to check in and under cars, homes, and wooded areas.

Williams said foul play has not been ruled out in the children’s disappearance.

“Everything is on the table,” he said.

