Carnival Cruise Line: Unvaccinated guests need travel insurance to sail

The Carnival Vista, seen here in Miami earlier this month, is one of two ships with planned cruises leaving from Texas in July, (Rhona Wise/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Carnival Cruise Line has added a new requirement for unvaccinated guests wanting to go on cruises while on vacation.

Effective July 31, those over the age of 12 who aren’t vaccinated will need to buy travel insurance for cruises leaving Florida homeports. Each guest will need to show the proof of an insurance policy with a minimum of $10,000’s worth of coverage when they check in.

The policy will also require $30,000’s worth of coverage for emergency medical evacuation and must not have COVID-19 exclusions. A guest can be listed as either a policyholder or a beneficiary on the proof of insurance.

If a guest does not have the insurance, they will not be let on and will not be given a refund.

Carnival said that the policy could be purchased from Carnival Vacation Protection or any travel insurance company. However, Carnival Vacation Protection is only available until 14 days prior to sailing for those living in the following areas:

The United States (excluding New York and Puerto Rico)

Canada (excluding Quebec)

U.S. Virgin Islands (St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix)

American Samoa.

Fully vaccinated guests do not need to get the travel insurance but will need to provide their proof of vaccination either through a vaccine card, digital COVID-19 certificate, and a record of vaccination from a healthcare provider, health record, or government immunization information system record.

Carnival said vaccinated guests may need the contact information of the clinic that gave them the certificate in case the cruise ship needs to validate it.

Testing may be done on vaccinated and unvaccinated guests. In the case of a positive result, the guest and their companions will not be able to sail and will have to quarantine locally.

A future cruise credit will be given to those who have to quarantine. You can read more about the health protocols by visiting this webpage.