Carnival will not set sail through March 31; no cruises out of Charleston this fall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Carnival Cruise Lines has canceled all cruises through March and will not depart from its homeport of Charleston in the fall.

The cruise line made the announcement on social media Wednesday morning.

“As we continue to evaluate the operating environment and public health challenges facing the country, we also continue to evaluate our fleet deployment plans and scheduling options related to the gradual and phased-in approach we will be taking as we return guest operations in 2021,” the company said.

Carnival said they made the decision to cancel all embarkations from U.S. homeports through March 31st.

Additionally, Carnival Sunshine will not depart from Charleston between October 11 through November 13.

Carnival Freedom will not leave from Galveston through April 10th, Carnival Miracle will not depart from San Diego and San Francisco through September 16th and Carnival Liberty will not leave from Port Canaveral from September 17 through October 18.

Impacted guests should watch their email or check with their travel agent for more details.

“As we confer with industry partners and regulators on the protocols and procedures that will guide our operations when we resume sailing, we will continue to make that information available [online] at carnival.com/health-and-sailing-updates.”