Carolina Forest, Carvers Bay graduates win scholarship awards

HORRY CO., SC (WBTW) – Two local high school graduates have won 2020 Key Scholarship awards from Carolina Trust and HTC.

The 2020 Key Scholarship award winners are: Carolina Forest High School graduate, Camryn Conover, and Carvers Bay High School graduate, Destiny Poston. This fall, Conover plans to attend Coastal Carolina University and major in Psychology and Biology, and Poston also plans to attend CCU to major in and Finance and Marketing.

High school seniors from Horry, Georgetown, Marion, Williamsburg, and the southern part of Florence County planning to attend either Coastal Carolina University or Francis Marion University were encouraged to apply.

For the fourteenth year, Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union and Horry Telephone Cooperative, Inc. (HTC) chose two graduating high school seniors to win $1,000 each in scholarship awards.

“As someone who is able to represent both organizations, I am very proud of the long-term commitment of both Carolina Trust and HTC to this endeavor,” said D. Carlton Lewis Jr., HTC Chief Financial Officer and Carolina Trust Board of Directors Member. “This scholarship opportunity demonstrates our support of local students and higher education universities. The communities we serve are essential to the success of our organizations, and this opportunity is just one way we can help give back to support that success. Congratulations to the recipients!”

The scholarship will continue to support the chosen applicants throughout their college career. The initial $1,000 is applied to their first-year tuition cost, but the scholarships may be renewed for an additional three years in the amount of $500 per year should the recipients continue to meet qualifying criteria. Recipients must maintain a 3.0 GPA and full-time enrollment at either CCU or FMU.

“We are honored to recognize these talented students. Their academic achievements in the classroom, extracurricular activities, and dedication to community service are truly impressive. We are proud of all the applicants who are planning to continue their education in an effort to achieve personal and professional goals,” said Tim Carlisle, Carolina Trust President and CEO.

Application packets were distributed to high school guidance counselors and the scholarship opportunities were advertised on the Carolina Trust and HTC websites. The 2020 award recipients were scored as most qualified for the Key Scholarship based on completed application, academics, school and/or community involvement, household income, and school choice.