HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Carolina Forest community members spoke up about their thoughts on a potential rezoning in River Oaks.

The Carolina Forest Civic Association held a special community meeting that allowed residents to come in, look at some designs and ask questions regarding a proposed rezoning centered around the River Oaks Golf Course.

Officials from the association said they had 170 people officially sign in but said there were easily 240-250 people that showed up in a room with a max capacity of 169.

For just over two hours, David Schwerd, Chief Operating Officer at Diamond Shores spoke and answered questions about the proposed rezoning plans. Schwerd said they hope to widen River Oaks, but that it would be several years away at the earliest. He also said the plan includes sidewalks and lighting on every road and 60 acres of total open space.

Melissa Joos, a River Oaks resident said she doesn’t think there’s a way to compromise on the issue and that the rezoning will do more harm than good.

“What they’re doing is they’re going to be taking away the gem of Carolina Forest, and that is the River Oaks Golf Course,” Joos said. “If they put one shovel in the ground, that is going to affect us — each and every one of us — and I don’t think that anything they can tell me will make me feel better about what I’ve seen on those drawings and the number of houses on those lots.”

The proposal will now undergo possible changes and eventually reach the planning commission who will then decide whether it goes to council or not.