Carowinds set to reopen on May 22 with new safety procedures

FORT MILL, SC (WSPA) – Carowinds is set to reopen on May 22 for the 2021 season after the coronavirus forced the cancellation of the 2020 season.

New health and safety procedures will be in place at the park, including mandatory face coverings and health screenings.

Carowinds will also require at least one guest in each group to have the Carowinds app with location services enabled.

Guests will also be required to use contactless payment for purchases inside the park.

Carowinds said some rides and attractions, where social distancing is not feasible, will be closed.

