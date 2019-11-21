Cars, bikes, drones, tools, mowers and more! Horry County police set annual auction

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Cars, bikes, drones, tools, mowers and more! The Horry County Police Department will auction off these and many other items this Saturday.

The unclaimed or abandoned items will go on sale at 9 a.m. behind the ML Brown Building at 2560 N. Main St. in Conway. All items are sold “as is.”

How did the items get there? A good example would be a stolen car that is recovered in HC and never claimed. Police would notify the owner of the recovery, but if several months go by and they never respond to claim it then it goes up for auction.

Another example would be if someone is arrested for shoplifting. The items they shoplifted would be taken into custody and the store would be notified of how to retrieve them. If they never do so, the items could end up on auction.

The money raised by the auction can be used by the police department for facility or service improvements.

The items on offer range from cars, vans, and SUVs, to lawn equipment, recreational vehicles/carts, and tools. For photos of all the items up for sale, visit the auctioneer’s website: http://www.johnthenryauction.com/