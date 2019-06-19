Casting Call: Extras needed for Netflix’s ‘OBX’ filming on Kiawah Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Netflix series, “OBX” is seeking paid extras for filming on Kiawah Island next week.

“OBX” is based on North Carolina’s Outer Banks. It is a coming of age story about four best friends in high school and their lives after a devastating hurricane.

According to a release by TW Cast & Recruit, the show is filming a midsummer soiree in Kiawah Island on Wednesday, June 26 through Thursday, June 27. Those interested should be available on both days for 10-12+ hours.

Casting directors are looking for adults age 18 to 58 with a preppy or posh look. Extras are expected to provide their own colorful cocktail attire.

The agency said extras will be paid $80 for eight hours.

Anyone interested in becoming a paid extra for OBX Season 1 should visit the TW Cast & Recruit Facebook page, here. Instructions on how to apply are posted, as well as attire specifics and further pay details.

Other extras roles are posted on the Facebook page, including a Bluegrass band, servers, security guards, a doorman and more.

