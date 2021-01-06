Casting Call: Paid extras needed for final scenes of Netflix’s ‘OBX’ season 2 filming in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WBTW) – Season two of Netflix’s series Outer Banks, or OBX, is wrapping up, but there is still a need for paid extras.

The show, which is filmed in Charleston, will start to wrap up by the end of January. However, they are still looking for people 18 or older to be paid extras for the final scenes.

The show is looking especially for people with diverse backgrounds. Pay rate is $80 for 8 hours, and time and a half for every hour that exceeds the 8th. Those submitting must expect to film 12 or more hours per day.

If you are interested in becoming a paid extra for OBX Season 2, please go to the website here, or follow the public facebook page TW Cast And Recruit, where you can find instructions on how to submit and more information.