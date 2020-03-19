Catholic Charities changes operations, brings food to cars

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Because of the Coronavirus Catholic Charities of South Carolina is changing it’s operation up while still serving the public.

While it’s still distributing food Monday through Thursday from it’s Pee Dee office in Conway, volunteers are bringing the food to the car.



“It’s pretty much the same as normal,” said Michele Corkum, the administrator of the Catholic Charities Pee Dee office. “We’ve just introduced some new safety procedures. As you can tell, we have the curbside going. So nobody can get out of their car. We’ve limited the number of staff and volunteers inside of our building, and we are pre-packaging food bags.”



This keeps everyone outside of the building, except volunteers,who are masked and gloved up.



“We know, especially with the folks we’re seeing on a normal basis, it’s harder for them to get to the grocery stores, and when they are able to they’re empty now,” said Corkum. “So we’re very blessed that we can be offering food this way to them.”



Officials with Catholic Charities are already seeing a 50% increase in the number of clients in need of food due to COVID-19.



Catholic Charities distributes food to those in need Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at it’s Pee Dee office on Technology Boulevard in Conway. It’s asking the pregnant or elderly to call the office before coming out so volunteers can schedule a time before or after regular hours.



Catholic Charities of South Carolina – Pee Dee office, can be reached at their website, Facebook page, or by calling (843)-438-3108.