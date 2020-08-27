Cats, dogs fly into Virginia, rescued from incoming Hurricane Laura

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A rescue flight landed at the Richmond Jet Center from flood-prone areas of Texas on Wednesday afternoon. As a result, 130 pets have now relocated to six different animal shelters across Virginia.

The Petco Foundation funded the flight to transport dogs and cats to Virginia in partnership with Wings of Rescue and GreaterGood.org.

Richmond SPCA CEO Tamsen Kingry said they are so happy to take part in this life-saving effort.

“We all jumped at that opportunity and desperately wanted to be able to help,” Kingry said.

The Richmond SPCA now has 31 new pets; 21 cats and 10 dogs. After arriving at the Richmond SPCA’s humane center, each dog and cat will be given a thorough veterinary examination and have any medical needs treated in order to prepare them for adoption.

“These are pets who were already homeless, in shelters, in the Texas coast region,” Kingry added.

Kingry said coastal shelters in the path of Hurricane Laura are evacuating the homeless animals who are in their care. Emptying these shelters ahead of the storm, Kingry says, gives them the capacity to respond to the community’s need once the storm passes.

“It’s crucially important, during a natural disaster especially a hurricane when there’s flooding that is likely to occur in a lot of these coastal regions, that pets who are populating shelters in can make it out of those regions” Kingry said. “They need to be evacuated because they’re at risk of flooding and drowning themselves in those shelters.”

LATEST HEADLINES: