Caught on Cam: Woman hit with blender at Ohio McDonald’s after food complaint

CINCINNATI, Ohio (CNN) – A woman said a manager at a fast-food restaurant in Cincinnati threw a blender at her after she complained about her food order. The whole ordeal was captured on surveillance video.

Britany Price says she went through the drive-thru last month at the McDonald’s in Colerain Township and ordered Happy Meals for her children.

She says her order was messed up, so she went inside to complain and get a refund.

After waiting 25 minutes, you see Price on surveillance video hurl her Happy Meals at the manager.

Price says the manager then picked up a blender and threw it at her, knocking her to the ground.

The woman suffered a shattered cheekbone and a broken nose.

No charges have been filed yet in the case.

McDonald’s released the following statement about the incident: