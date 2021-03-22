CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect rushes restaurant store manager, stabs him for being asked to wear face mask

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (CW39) The League City Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of stabbing a Jack-in-the-Box store manager after he asked him to put on a face mask when he came into the restaurant.

Investigators have released the store’s surveillance camera in hopes someone will recognize him and come forward. The incident began when the suspect refused to cooperate with a store policy to wear a face mask, according to authorities.

After confronting employees, the suspect attacked the restaurant manager with what appeared to be a pocketknife. The manager was stabbed three times in the arm and upper torso.

Employees intervened to defend their coworker and then the suspect fled the scene. Officers searched the area around the scene with a K9 unit.

The suspect was not located however, several pieces of evidence were recovered. Officers believe the recovered property was discarded by the suspect as he fled the area on a bicycle, according to investigators.

The store manager was sent to the hospital and has now recovered from his injuries.

If you have any information, please call 281-332-2566