Caught on Camera: Watch mountain lion relax near Colorado waterfall

by: Dara Bitler and Nexstar Media Wire

EVERGREEN (KDVR) — An incredible scene was filmed on a trail camera Monday afternoon in Evergreen, Colorado.

A mountain lion was captured on camera grabbing a drink from a waterfall near Evergreen Meadows, according to Mike Moss, who shared the video.

“Amazing, looks like a painting at 1st glance,” Facebook user Nancy Lockhart said in response to the clip.

