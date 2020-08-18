Caught on Camera: Watch mountain lion relax near Colorado waterfall

EVERGREEN (KDVR) — An incredible scene was filmed on a trail camera Monday afternoon in Evergreen, Colorado.
A mountain lion was captured on camera grabbing a drink from a waterfall near Evergreen Meadows, according to Mike Moss, who shared the video.
“Amazing, looks like a painting at 1st glance,” Facebook user Nancy Lockhart said in response to the clip.
