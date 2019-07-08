CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Brawl breaks out at Disneyland

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2015 file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. A power outage Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 has hit parts of the Disneyland theme park and stopped some rides. A park representative tells Los Angeles news station KABC-TV that power is out in Toontown and Fantasyland, and guests have been escorted off about a dozen rides. A park statement says the problem involves a transformer at the Disneyland Resort. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ANAHEIM (KRON) – Disneyland was not the happiest place on earth over the weekend after a violent brawl involving members of the same family broke out at Mickey’s Toontown.

The video, recorded on Saturday and posted by Scott Peters on YouTube, shows two men and two women punching each other near young children, two in a stroller, as everyone else looks on in shock.

While several people tried to intervene and stop the fight, park security officers eventually arrive to break up the brawl.

Anaheim police said on Monday they are aware of the video and “responded to investigate.”

“All parties were from the same family and were uncooperative. A report was taken,” police said. “There was no video at the time. Now that we have video, the investigation can continue.”

