Cause of North Myrtle Beach Flea Market fire ‘undetermined’, officials say

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) – The cause of a 2-alarm fire at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market Thursday has been classified as “undetermined, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, Brunswick County crews and the Horry County Fire Rescue worked together to put out the fire on Thursday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched at about 2:45 p.m. to 100 Highway 17 in Little River after smoke was seen from the road. A second alarm was sent out.

All North Myrtle Beach units cleared the scene as of around 5:30 p.m. but others remained on scene. No injuries were reported as of 7:50 p.m.

Buildings at the flea market had been damaged in another fire in February, which was ruled accidental although the cause was never found.