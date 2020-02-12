CCMF announces new performer for June festival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Wednesday morning, Carolina Country Music Festival officials announced another new performer for June’s festival.
Parmalee and Blanco Brown will perform together the festival, CCMF officials say.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Matt Stell would perform at this year’s festival.
On Monday, CCMF officials announced that female duo Maddie and Tae would also perform at this year’s festival.
Other previously announced artists include:
- Joe Diffie
- Riley Green
- Michael Ray
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Chris Janson
- John Pardi
- Jake Owen
- Darius Rucker
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Ashley McBryde
The 2020 CCMF will be held from June 4-7, 2020 in Myrtle Beach. Visit the festival’s website here for more information.
Count on News13 for updates on CCMF 2020.
