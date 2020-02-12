CCMF announces new performer for June festival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Wednesday morning, Carolina Country Music Festival officials announced another new performer for June’s festival.

Parmalee and Blanco Brown will perform together the festival, CCMF officials say.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Matt Stell would perform at this year’s festival.

On Monday, CCMF officials announced that female duo Maddie and Tae would also perform at this year’s festival.

Other previously announced artists include:

The 2020 CCMF will be held from June 4-7, 2020 in Myrtle Beach. Visit the festival’s website here for more information.

