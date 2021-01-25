CCU 2021 season ticket deposit available now

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Chanticleer fans can lock in their seats early, as ticket deposits are now available for the 2021 football season.

Starting Monday, Coastal Carolina University’s Athletics Ticket Office will be accepting deposits for 2021 football season tickets.

Any fan that is interested in purchasing season tickets should call the ticket office at 843-347-TIXX (8499) or email tickets@coastal.edu to put down a $100 deposit and reserve a spot in Brooks Stadium.

The Chants had a historical season in 2020, as the program won its first-ever Sun Belt Conference title and recorded an 11-1 overall mark, including an 8-0 Sun Belt Conference record.

Last season marked Coastal Carolina’s first-ever undefeated regular season and the first time that the Chanticleers were ranked in either the Associated Press Top 25 Poll or the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports.

Fans that were season ticket holders in 2019 who make a deposit will have access to their same seats from that season. Chant fans that purchased new season tickets in 2020 will have the first right to pick new seats for 2021 based off of priority points.

New season ticket holders will be able to select their seat locations ahead of the general public during the spring 2021 selection window based on priority points and the date of deposit.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER BENEFITS

Guarantee a ticket for all home games

Guarantee the same seat for all seven (7) home games

Ability to transfer tickets

Postseason ticket priority

