CCU announces 3 new cases of COVID-19, 66 total cases

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – In an update on their website, Coastal Carolina University announced that three more students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The three new cases were reported from the time frame of August 20-26. During this time, no new staff members have tested positive, according to the website.

The university now has had a total number of 66 positive cases since June 8. The University said “cumulative numbers reflect the combined totals of all University symptomatic testing results, regular surveillance testing results of student-athletes per NCAA guidelines, and positive test results reported by students and employees. “

CCU also said they may not be aware of all tests taken by University employees or students.

