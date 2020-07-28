CCU: optional face-to-face instruction to resume Sept. 8, classes to conclude virtually after Thanksgiving

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University announced on Twitter an update to their back-to-school return plans Tuesday.
The tweet said on August 19, classes will be online only for the first two and a half weeks.
The tweet continued by saying they will continue face-to-face instruction starting September 8 for those who choose to learn in the classroom, and will continue until Thanksgiving Break in November, after which instruction will conclude online.
