CCU cancels classes ahead of Hurricane Dorian

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – With the latest forecast for Hurricane Dorian, Coastal Carolina University has decided to cancel classes for the coming week.

According to a post on Facebook by the university, classes have been canceled starting Tuesday. No date has been set for when they may resume.

Faculty and staff are expected to report for “normal working hours” on Tuesday.

The university says students traveling over the Labor Day holiday should not return to campus. Residential students will receive instructions from University Housing on what to do. All students should check their emails for updates on the university’s academic continuity plan.

