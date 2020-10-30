CCU commemorates Breast Cancer Awareness Month, survivors with pink ribbons at Brooks Stadium

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University is going out of it’s way to show support for breast cancer awareness.
As part of an eight year effort, CCU will be sporting pink ribbons at Brookes Stadium to commemorate breast cancer awareness, according to the university.
Members of sorority Gamma Phi Beta tied hundreds of pink ribbons to railings at the stadium. Each ribbon features a name of someone with connections to Teal Nation, who has been impacted by breast cancer.
