CCU cracks down on safety ahead of in-person classes

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University is taking measures against COVID-19 on campus and administration is impressed with how students are participating.

As a part of CCU’s Coastal Comeback, the university is using social media to bring awareness to COVID-19 guidelines. In several videos, students are seen expressing how they want to stay in school this year. Administration said that decision is left in the hands of all students and staff.

Since June, the university has reported 66 coronavirus cases. Martha Hunn, communications director for the university believes safety efforts are effective.

“You know we just have to make sure that folks are paying attention and that we don’t slip,” she explained. “We can’t rest on our laurels. Everyday we have to focus on communicating that to our students and students communicating that to each other.”

The Dean of Students, Peter Paquette, penned a letter to students on August 21 urging them to take personal accountability amid the pandemic. After word had spread about parties taking place, he emphasized how “partying has no place at CCU this fall”.

Students living on-campus who are caught hosting a party will no longer be able to live in residence halls. As for for those who are hosting or attending parties off-campus, long-term consequences will be enforced.

Administration is asking for students who notice or are aware of any parties to report it anonymously to the campus public safety department.

Darwin Flores, senior at CCU pleads with others to do their part, especially when in-person classes start on September 8.

“Our focus is not just for students; it’s for students, faculty, and staff and any person that would wish to walk on campus for them to feel safe and comfortable on there as well,” Flores explained. ” They’ve taken the time and effort to make us feel safe.”

Social distance markers have been placed inside public areas, like the dining hall, in an effort to keep students apart. A kiosk and online ordering are also available for students.

The university has also implemented quarantine procedures that align to SCDHEC’s and CDC’s guidelines.