CCU evacuating residence halls Monday at 10

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina is planning to evacuate residence halls Monday ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

All residence halls will be closed starting at 10 Monday, according to a Facebook Live video posted by the university’s housing department.

Director of Housing Steve Harrison ran the meeting.

He said any student who lives on campus but does not evacuate themselves will go with the university to another location.

A student in the meeting on the Facebook Live asked where the university plans on evacuating to, but that determination has not been made yet.

The university announced Sunday afternoon classes would be canceled starting Tuesday. It’s unclear when they will resume.

