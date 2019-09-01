1  of  2
Breaking News Alert
Governor McMaster orders evacuations in Zone A of Horry, Georgetown Counties starting Monday Cat. 5 Hurricane Dorian slowing down as it moves through the Bahamas
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map

CCU evacuating residence halls Monday at 10

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coastal Carolina to face Wisconsin in first round of NCAA tournament (Image 1)_54677

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina is planning to evacuate residence halls Monday ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

All residence halls will be closed starting at 10 Monday, according to a Facebook Live video posted by the university’s housing department.

Director of Housing Steve Harrison ran the meeting.

He said any student who lives on campus but does not evacuate themselves will go with the university to another location.

A student in the meeting on the Facebook Live asked where the university plans on evacuating to, but that determination has not been made yet.

The university announced Sunday afternoon classes would be canceled starting Tuesday. It’s unclear when they will resume.

Count on News13 as we learn more.

For more coverage of Hurricane Dorian, head to the StormTracker13 Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map

Interactive Radar

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: