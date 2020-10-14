CCU football to honor Officer Hancher with design on helmets at Wednesday night game

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University will be seen with something a little special on their helmets at Wednesday’s game in honor of fallen Myrtle Beach Officer Jacob Hancher.

The CCU football helmets with be decorated with a sticker that says “PFC J. Hancher, EOW 10-3-0.” These stickers are to honor the ultimate sacrifice that Officer Hancher made while in the line of duty.

The university’s football team tweeted about the stickers saying “#BeTheChange, we will honor the memory of fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher with this sticker on our helmets tonight.”

With the @SunBelt and our joint initiative to #BeTheChange, we will honor the memory of fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher with this sticker on our helmets tonight. #BEL1EVE | #BAM | #TEALNATION pic.twitter.com/9l38LJI3eP — Coastal Football (@CoastalFootball) October 14, 2020

According to an incident report, Officer Hancher lost his life while responding to a domestic dispute call on October 3.

Another officer was shot during the incident and taken to a local medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

