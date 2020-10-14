CCU football to honor Officer Hancher with design on helmets at Wednesday night game

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University will be seen with something a little special on their helmets at Wednesday’s game in honor of fallen Myrtle Beach Officer Jacob Hancher.

The CCU football helmets with be decorated with a sticker that says “PFC J. Hancher, EOW 10-3-0.” These stickers are to honor the ultimate sacrifice that Officer Hancher made while in the line of duty.

The university’s football team tweeted about the stickers saying “#BeTheChange, we will honor the memory of fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher with this sticker on our helmets tonight.”

According to an incident report, Officer Hancher lost his life while responding to a domestic dispute call on October 3.

Another officer was shot during the incident and taken to a local medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

