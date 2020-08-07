CCU granted authority to secure more beds for potential COVID-19 isolation

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – During the Coastal Carolina University board of trustees meeting on Aug. 7, the board approved granting authority to the administration to enter into four-month leases, each with renewable terms, with off-campus student housing properties near campus, effective Aug. 15 through Dec. 14.

These additional beds will be used by students residing in main campus residential housing who test positive for COVID-19 and are required to isolate.

LATEST HEADLINES: